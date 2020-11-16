Residential energy efficient glass solutions

LightBridge™

LightBridge™ is Viridian’s flagship residential double glazed product. It contains a specially formulated Low E glass and an aluminium spacer with argon gas as standard. Available in varying thicknesses and tones, LightBridge™ can support residential buildings which require added thermal comfort.

LightBridge next™

LightBridge next™ takes the current LightBridge™ product and offers next generation benefits for Australian homes.

It contains improved thermal edge performance due to its non-conductive spacer. This spacer minimises energy loss and there is also a greater reduction in the potential for condensation to form at the edge.

LightBridge next™ also contains a specially formulated glass to dampen noise, providing enhanced sound insulation performance.

Viridian ClimaTech™

Viridian ClimaTech™ is a limited range of clear or toned double-glazed units for commercial and residential applications which require a better performing window glass.

Viridian ClimaTech™ uses two pieces of glass, one coated with a spectrally controlled low E coating and the other an ordinary clear or toned glass.

Viridian also offers single glazed Low E options like SmartGlass™. For the entire range of single- and double-glazed energy efficient products take a look on our website.