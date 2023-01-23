Enjoy outdoor living all year round with a pergola:

The rainy autumn and cold winter months are not exactly the nicest periods to spend time outside. Or are they? With a pergola, you can enjoy your own garden all year round. Nature gives you space to breathe and energises you, and the best way to maximise that — whatever the weather — is with an aluminium pergola. Integrated heating, speakers and lighting help create the ultimate outdoor experience: the comfort of the indoors, surrounded by nature.

Custom louvered pergola:

Among other things, your exact pergola experience depends on the type of roof you go for. A louvered roof pergola consists of motorised aluminium louvres that you can open or close as you wish. This allows you to draw in the maximum amount of sunlight or create shade. On top of that, when the louvres are closed, you are perfectly protected from the rain. Enough reasons to consider a louvered pergola!

Custom fixed roof pergola:

If you have no need for a retractable roof, A pergola with a fixed roof offers a whole host of benefits. A fixed roof is robust, stylish and customisable, thanks to the various materials and pergola models available. Explore the possibilities for your custom fixed roof pergola.

A custom freestanding pergola:

A patio adjoins your home, right? That is no longer guaranteed to be the case, more and more people are opting for a freestanding pergola. A spot a little deeper into your garden offers complete tranquillity, avoids any issues with shadow from your home and allows you to be literally surrounded by greenery. Nothing comes close to feeling connected with your garden wherever you turn. And when you add in an outdoor kitchen you never even have to run in anymore to grab a drink or snack.

Custom lean-to pergola:

More space for living as a literal extension to your home. That's what a Renson lean-to pergola offers. Whether you are looking to fit a new kitchen, create a playroom for the kids or want a space where you can work or relax, configuring your ideal pergola is simple. Shadow in summer and protection in winter with maximum natural light and contemporary comfort, exactly what you need to enjoy your new living space to the full.