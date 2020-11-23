Refill Station range

Our Urban+ Fountains and Furniture BF200 range of bottle refill stations are ideal for today, as we become more conscious of environmental impacts of plastics. Urban+ Refill stations are made from heavy duty steel and offer users practical access to easily refill their drink bottle. The BF200 range comes in two main bodies; free standing and wall mounted, offering a range of solutions for anyone from landscape architects to the education sector.

Features and benefits:

BF200

Australian designed and made

316 stainless steel panel fixings

8mm steel construction

Watermark Certification

Bottle Refill

Vandal resistant



BF200W

Australian designed and made

Wall mounted

316 stainless steel panel fixings

8mm steel construction

Easy water activation system

Watermark Certification

Bottle refill



BF200WM