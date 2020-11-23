Refill Station range

Logo
Last Updated on 23 Nov 2020

Our Urban+ Fountains and Furniture BF200 range of bottle refill stations are ideal for today, as we become more conscious of environmental impacts of plastics. Urban+ Refill stations are made from heavy duty steel and offer users practical access to easily refill their drink bottle.

Overview
Description

Our Urban+ Fountains and Furniture BF200 range of bottle refill stations are ideal for today, as we become more conscious of environmental impacts of plastics. Urban+ Refill stations are made from heavy duty steel and offer users practical access to easily refill their drink bottle. The BF200 range comes in two main bodies; free standing and wall mounted, offering a range of solutions for anyone from landscape architects to the education sector.

Features and benefits:

BF200

  • Australian designed and made
  • 316 stainless steel panel fixings
  • 8mm steel construction
  • Watermark Certification
  • Bottle Refill
  • Vandal resistant

BF200W

  • Australian designed and made
  • Wall mounted
  • 316 stainless steel panel fixings
  • 8mm steel construction
  • Easy water activation system
  • Watermark Certification
  • Bottle refill

BF200WM

  • Available in 2, 3 and 4 tap solutions
  • Australian designed and made
  • Wall mounted
  • 316 stainless steel panel fixings
  • Strong steel constructions
  • Easy water activation system
  • Watermark pending Nov 2020

Contact
Display AddressYatala, QLD

5 Telford Circuit

07 3382 7372
