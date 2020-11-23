Refill Station range
Last Updated on 23 Nov 2020
Our Urban+ Fountains and Furniture BF200 range of bottle refill stations are ideal for today, as we become more conscious of environmental impacts of plastics. Urban+ Refill stations are made from heavy duty steel and offer users practical access to easily refill their drink bottle.
Overview
Our Urban+ Fountains and Furniture BF200 range of bottle refill stations are ideal for today, as we become more conscious of environmental impacts of plastics. Urban+ Refill stations are made from heavy duty steel and offer users practical access to easily refill their drink bottle. The BF200 range comes in two main bodies; free standing and wall mounted, offering a range of solutions for anyone from landscape architects to the education sector.
Features and benefits:
BF200
- Australian designed and made
- 316 stainless steel panel fixings
- 8mm steel construction
- Watermark Certification
- Bottle Refill
- Vandal resistant
BF200W
- Australian designed and made
- Wall mounted
- 316 stainless steel panel fixings
- 8mm steel construction
- Easy water activation system
- Watermark Certification
- Bottle refill
BF200WM
- Available in 2, 3 and 4 tap solutions
- Australian designed and made
- Wall mounted
- 316 stainless steel panel fixings
- Strong steel constructions
- Easy water activation system
- Watermark pending Nov 2020