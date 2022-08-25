Recessed fire extinguisher cabinet 4.5kg – white
Last Updated on 25 Aug 2022
Overview
Description
Features and benefits:
- Recessed Metal Fire Extinguisher Cabinet
- Heavy Duty Construction
- Hinged Door with Full Length Piano Hinge
- Approx Dimensions: H600mm; W250mm; D150mm
- Coated Steel Construction with Powder Coated in Colour – White RAL9010 Finish
- Designed to House One 4.5kg Fire Extinguisher
- Protects Fire Extinguishers from Dust, Water and Sunlight
- Ideal for Architectural Fit-Out Projects where Space is at a Premium
- Magnetic Door Latch
- Brushed Metal Pull Handle for Door (Fixings Included)
To See Our Full Range of Cabinets, Click Here: https://www.checkpointgroup.com.au/product-category/cabinets/