Recessed fire extinguisher cabinet 4.5kg – white

Features and benefits:

Recessed Metal Fire Extinguisher Cabinet

Heavy Duty Construction

Hinged Door with Full Length Piano Hinge

Approx Dimensions: H600mm; W250mm; D150mm

Coated Steel Construction with Powder Coated in Colour – White RAL9010 Finish

Designed to House One 4.5kg Fire Extinguisher

Protects Fire Extinguishers from Dust, Water and Sunlight

Ideal for Architectural Fit-Out Projects where Space is at a Premium

Magnetic Door Latch

Brushed Metal Pull Handle for Door (Fixings Included)



