Recessesd Fire Extinguisher Cabinet

Recessed fire extinguisher cabinet 4.5kg – white

Last Updated on 25 Aug 2022

Overview
Description

Features and benefits:

  • Recessed Metal Fire Extinguisher Cabinet
  • Heavy Duty Construction
  • Hinged Door with Full Length Piano Hinge
  • Approx Dimensions: H600mm; W250mm; D150mm
  • Coated Steel Construction with Powder Coated in Colour – White RAL9010 Finish
  • Designed to House One 4.5kg Fire Extinguisher
  • Protects Fire Extinguishers from Dust, Water and Sunlight
  • Ideal for Architectural Fit-Out Projects where Space is at a Premium
  • Magnetic Door Latch
  • Brushed Metal Pull Handle for Door (Fixings Included)

Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

NSW Head Office & Warehouse 2/28 Prime Drive

02 6284 3173
