Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
House Numbers
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Ready To Ship House Numbers
Peninsula House Numbers Ready To Ship Number On White Bricks
Ready to ship house numbers
Ready to ship house numbers
Peninsula House Numbers Ready To Ship Specifications
Ready To Ship House Numbers
Peninsula House Numbers Ready To Ship Number On White Bricks
Ready to ship house numbers
Ready to ship house numbers
Peninsula House Numbers Ready To Ship Specifications

Ready to ship house numbers

Last Updated on 10 Aug 2023

Our ready-to-ship house numbers use our best-selling combination, Beaumaris font, 150mm high, with a matt black finish. Crafted in Melbourne from 8mm thick premium aluminium, these numbers are durable even in coastal areas thanks to a chromate protective coating and powder coating.

Overview
Description

Our ready-to-ship house numbers use our best-selling combination, Beaumaris font, 150mm high, with a matt black finish. Crafted in Melbourne from 8mm thick premium aluminium, these numbers are durable even in coastal areas thanks to a chromate protective caoting and powder coating. Choose between a flush or floating mount using the included rods and spacers. Enjoy the timeless look and quality craftsmanship with a 25-year guarantee.

Contact
Display AddressMount Eliza, VIC

PO Box 287

0410 697 449
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap