Our ready-to-ship house numbers use our best-selling combination, Beaumaris font, 150mm high, with a matt black finish. Crafted in Melbourne from 8mm thick premium aluminium, these numbers are durable even in coastal areas thanks to a chromate protective caoting and powder coating. Choose between a flush or floating mount using the included rods and spacers. Enjoy the timeless look and quality craftsmanship with a 25-year guarantee.