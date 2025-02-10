Ramp for a portable stage

Transtage Portable Stage Ramp – Safe, Accessible, and Compliant

As accessibility becomes a top priority, ensuring that all individuals, including wheelchair users, the elderly, and those with mobility challenges, can access your stage is essential. The Transtage Portable Stage Ramp is designed to provide a safe, durable, and fully compliant solution for event spaces, schools, corporate venues, and performance areas.

Why Choose the Transtage Portable Stage Ramp?

Australian Standards Compliance: Built to meet AS 1428.1:2021 requirements, ensuring safe access for all users.

Versatile Compatibility: Custom-made to fit any stage height, whether for a Transtage platform, a fixed stage, or an existing competitor's stage.

Quick and Easy Setup: The modular design allows for fast assembly and dismantling, making storage and transportation simple.

Safety First: Features anti-slip surfaces, handrails, landing podiums, and secure joining components to provide maximum stability and security.

Durability & Strength: Constructed with high-quality aluminium, the ramp is built to withstand heavy use while maintaining its structural integrity.

Designed for Every Venue

Whether it's for schools, government facilities, event spaces, or performance halls, the Transtage Portable Stage Ramp provides a reliable and long-term accessibility solution. With a modular system, it can be easily adjusted to match different height requirements, ensuring a perfect fit for your stage setup.

Enhancing Safety & Efficiency

Beyond accessibility, the ramp also simplifies equipment transport, allowing for smooth loading of instruments, props, and stage gear using trolleys and carts—eliminating the need for heavy lifting up stairs.

Upgrade your stage with Transtage’s high-quality access ramp. Contact us today for a quote and expert guidance!