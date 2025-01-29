Select Staging Concepts’ QUATTRO Modular Stages is the preferred portable or permanent stage solution across multiple industries designed and manufactured in Australia.

Backed with a full TEN Year Manufacturer’s Warranty on Parts and Labour, the QUATTRO Portable Staging System is currently used by more than 400 Schools, TAFES and Universities Australia wide, plus is extensively in use by Hire companies; Theatrical companies; Places of Worship; Government Departments - local, state and federal; Hospitality and Entertainment venues; Social and Sports groups/clubs; Shopping Centres; and Event Management firms – which is testament to QUATTRO’s unique strength, quality and adaptability.

Select Staging Concepts offer a free design and quote service for all Stage and Accessory requirements. This means, no matter the space or budget, we promptly provide a variety of Staging Solutions to use the versatile QUATTRO Stage Systems in both fixed and portable applications in a choice of tiered seating; floor risers; choral risers; or flat performance areas and more!

QUATTRO Stage Podium Specifications and Customised Options:

QUATTRO Stage Systems is fast and easy to assemble and dismantle – by one to two people

Standard Podium Dimensions - 2000 x 1000mm; 1000 x 1000mm

Custom Podium Dimensions Available On Request

Custom Podium Shapes

Podium Weight – 35kg 2000 x 1000mm Podiums; 22kg 1000 x 1000mm Podiums

Design load – 765 kg/m² evenly distributed

Leg Dimension – 40 x 40mm

Tiered Stage Configurations available for Seating or Performances

Materials – Aluminium, Timber Ply

Australian Made

10 Year Warranty

Standard Leg Heights – 200, 400, 600, 800, 1000mm

Custom Leg Heights – from 200mm to 2000mm

Add Adjustable Height Legs - 400/600mm or 600/1000mm

Decking - 22mm Structural Radiata Ply with Timber Stain or 18mm Structural Radiata Ply with 4mm Marine Grade Carpet

Optional Podium Surface Finishes – Marine Grade Carpet; Timber Stain; MAXI Hex Non Slip

Storage – QUATTRO Storage Trolley Kit – Four Wheels and a Handle added to a Podium i.e. Up to 20 Podiums stacked - 40m² of staging stored in 2m²

Podium Storage Height – 80mm per Podium

Access Ramp Options with or without Ramp Landing

Accessories – Full range available

Operation – easy to assemble. Aluminium legs are placed in the corner brackets and wing nuts tightened by hand. The leg is securely held in the corner by means of a sliding T piece. Accessories are simply attached to the Podium Aluminium Extrusion with T Bolts and Hand Wheels and finger tightened

QUATTRO MODULAR STAGES – When only the best will do!