QUATTRO modular stages
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
Select Staging Concepts’ QUATTRO Modular Stages is the preferred portable or permanent stage solution across multiple industries designed and manufactured in Australia.
Overview
Select Staging Concepts’ QUATTRO Modular Stages is the preferred portable or permanent stage solution across multiple industries designed and manufactured in Australia.
Backed with a full TEN Year Manufacturer’s Warranty on Parts and Labour, the QUATTRO Portable Staging System is currently used by more than 400 Schools, TAFES and Universities Australia wide, plus is extensively in use by Hire companies; Theatrical companies; Places of Worship; Government Departments - local, state and federal; Hospitality and Entertainment venues; Social and Sports groups/clubs; Shopping Centres; and Event Management firms – which is testament to QUATTRO’s unique strength, quality and adaptability.
Select Staging Concepts offer a free design and quote service for all Stage and Accessory requirements. This means, no matter the space or budget, we promptly provide a variety of Staging Solutions to use the versatile QUATTRO Stage Systems in both fixed and portable applications in a choice of tiered seating; floor risers; choral risers; or flat performance areas and more!
QUATTRO Stage Podium Specifications and Customised Options:
- QUATTRO Stage Systems is fast and easy to assemble and dismantle – by one to two people
- Standard Podium Dimensions - 2000 x 1000mm; 1000 x 1000mm
- Custom Podium Dimensions Available On Request
- Custom Podium Shapes
- Podium Weight – 35kg 2000 x 1000mm Podiums; 22kg 1000 x 1000mm Podiums
- Design load – 765 kg/m² evenly distributed
- Leg Dimension – 40 x 40mm
- Tiered Stage Configurations available for Seating or Performances
- Materials – Aluminium, Timber Ply
- Australian Made
- 10 Year Warranty
- Standard Leg Heights – 200, 400, 600, 800, 1000mm
- Custom Leg Heights – from 200mm to 2000mm
- Add Adjustable Height Legs - 400/600mm or 600/1000mm
- Decking - 22mm Structural Radiata Ply with Timber Stain or 18mm Structural Radiata Ply with 4mm Marine Grade Carpet
- Optional Podium Surface Finishes – Marine Grade Carpet; Timber Stain; MAXI Hex Non Slip
- Storage – QUATTRO Storage Trolley Kit – Four Wheels and a Handle added to a Podium i.e. Up to 20 Podiums stacked - 40m² of staging stored in 2m²
- Podium Storage Height – 80mm per Podium
- Access Ramp Options with or without Ramp Landing
- Accessories – Full range available
- Operation – easy to assemble. Aluminium legs are placed in the corner brackets and wing nuts tightened by hand. The leg is securely held in the corner by means of a sliding T piece. Accessories are simply attached to the Podium Aluminium Extrusion with T Bolts and Hand Wheels and finger tightened
QUATTRO MODULAR STAGES – When only the best will do!
Downloads
Custom Stages Brochure
177.75 KB
Permanent Staging Systems Brochure
239.93 KB
QUATTRO Access Ramp
177.29 KB
QUATTRO Brochure
255.22 KB
Select Concepts Handbook Aug 2022
3.81 MB
Select Staging Concepts Adjustable Height Legs
578.67 KB
Select Staging Concepts Carpet and Timber Colours flyer
4.09 MB
Stage Curtain Brochure
199.92 KB
Stage Fright
768.63 KB
Step Units Brochure
142.81 KB
Storage Trolley Kit flyer Aug 2020
394.79 KB