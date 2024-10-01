Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Acoustek Logo
Acoustek
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Black White
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Blue
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Brown
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Main Image
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Red Blue White
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Red Brown
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Red Green
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Black White
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Blue
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Brown
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Main Image
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Red Blue White
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Red Brown
Acoustek Pyramid Enclave Red Green
|

Pyramid Enclave

Last Updated on 01 Oct 2024

Pyramid Enclave offers 4 individual shades within an offset design that will maximise aesthetics and surface area of the acoustic membrane, making this shade ideal for glass panelled boardrooms, meeting spaces, restaurants and most reverberant noise plagued areas.

Overview
Description

Pyramid Enclave offers 4 individual shades within an offset design that will maximise aesthetics and surface area of the acoustic membrane, making this shade ideal for glass panelled boardrooms, meeting spaces, restaurants and most reverberant noise plagued areas.

Designed as a suspended Enclave of 4 individual but complex shapes, the absorptive surface area is increased to firmly place this beautiful shade into Category A absorption territory. Refer to our Performance Example to help qualify a solution to your acoustic needs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Pyramid Enclave Spec Sheet

9.20 MB

Download
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap