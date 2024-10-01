Pyramid Enclave offers 4 individual shades within an offset design that will maximise aesthetics and surface area of the acoustic membrane, making this shade ideal for glass panelled boardrooms, meeting spaces, restaurants and most reverberant noise plagued areas.

Designed as a suspended Enclave of 4 individual but complex shapes, the absorptive surface area is increased to firmly place this beautiful shade into Category A absorption territory. Refer to our Performance Example to help qualify a solution to your acoustic needs.