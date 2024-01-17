Protect & revitalise outdoor spaces with Coolshade Shade Cloth
Last Updated on 17 Jan 2024
Cover and enrich commercial and residential with Coolshade. Coolshade from Ricky Richards is premium grade Shade Cloth that covers outdoor environments that matter. From commercial to residential options, Coolshade is built to last with a large range of colours to suit every trend, application and environment.
Overview
The Key reasons to specify Coolshade against the rest:
- Engineered to last with 12-year warranty
- Up to 97% UVR protection
- Large range of colours to suit every trend, application and environment
- Mould and Mildew resistant – thrives in all climates and environments
- Manufactured from HPDE, high density polyethylene (HDPE) monofilament tape engineered to last
Applications Coolshade Shade Cloth can be used:
- Commercial – Schools, Childcare, Council playgrounds, Shopping Centres, Retail settings, Sporting grounds etc
- Residential – Driveways. Pools or Patios where protection from the elements is required