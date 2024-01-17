Logo
Protect & revitalise outdoor spaces with Coolshade Shade Cloth

Last Updated on 17 Jan 2024

Cover and enrich commercial and residential with Coolshade. Coolshade from Ricky Richards is premium grade Shade Cloth that covers outdoor environments that matter. From commercial to residential options, Coolshade is built to last with a large range of colours to suit every trend, application and environment.

Overview
Description

Cover and enrich commercial and residential spaces with Coolshade.

Coolshade from Ricky Richards is premium grade Shade Cloth that covers outdoor environments that matter. From Commercial to Residential options, Coolshade is built to last!

The Key reasons to specify Coolshade against the rest:

  • Engineered to last with 12-year warranty
  • Up to 97% UVR protection
  • Large range of colours to suit every trend, application and environment
  • Mould and Mildew resistant – thrives in all climates and environments
  • Manufactured from HPDE, high density polyethylene (HDPE) monofilament tape engineered to last

Applications Coolshade Shade Cloth can be used:

  • Commercial – Schools, Childcare, Council playgrounds, Shopping Centres, Retail settings, Sporting grounds etc
  • Residential – Driveways. Pools or Patios where protection from the elements is required

Contact
Display AddressHomebush, NSW

New South Wales State Office 16 Park Rd

02 9735 3333
