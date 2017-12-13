PROMATECT® 250 is a single layer board system that provides up to 2hrs fire protection in accordance with AS1530.4 for structural steel.

PROMATECT® 250 comprises autoclaved calcium silicate spheres (PROMAXON® is a synthetic hydrated calcium silicate in spherical form) bound in a mineral matrix. PromaX® technology provides excellent fire performance in most applications.

PROMATECT® 250 is off-white in colour. One face is smooth and ready to form a finished surface, able to receive almost any form of architectural/finish treatment. The reverse face is sanded.

PROMATECT® 250 is resistant to the effects of moisture and will not physically deteriorate when used in damp or humid conditions. Performance characteristics are not degraded by age or moisture. However, PROMATECT® 250 is not designed for use in areas subject to continual damp or high temperatures. PROMATECT® 250 is for internal applications only.

PROMATECT® 250 is a lightweight board that is easy to cut and install and allows for multiple fixing methods (screws or staples).