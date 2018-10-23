Logo
||

Weather Defence™: Bushfire roof

Last Updated on 23 Oct 2018

Weather Defence™ provides BAL-FZ protection to the roofs of residential homes in bushfire prone areas, and allows construction to be completed all year round. Weather Defence™ can withstand exposure to rain, air moisture, and direct sunlight for up to 6 months prior to the finished roofing product being installed.

Overview
Description

Lightweight external plasterboard for BAL-FZ

Weather Defence™ provides BAL-FZ protection to the roofs of residential homes in bushfire prone areas, and allows construction to be completed all year round. Weather Defence™ can withstand exposure to rain, air moisture, and direct sunlight for up to 6 months prior to the finished roofing product being installed.

Features and benefits:

  • Tested and Assessed to AS1530: Part 8.2:2007, in compliance with AS3959: 2018 Section 9 (flame zone)
  • Flexible to accommodate contours of an architectural designed building
  • Easy to cut and install
  • Non Combustible product as per BCA requirements
  • Weather resistant
  • Cost effective
  • Colorbond roofing system tested and passed
  • Tiled roof system tested and passed

Promat Weather Defence Bushfire Installation Manual

3.42 MB

Download
Weather Defence SDS

291.23 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

New South Wales 1/175 Briens Rd

Display AddressHeathwood, QLD

Queensland 80 Stradbroke Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

Promat Australia Pty. Ltd. (Head Office) 1 Scotland Road, Mile End South

1800 776 628
