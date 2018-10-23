Weather Defence™: Bushfire roof
Last Updated on 23 Oct 2018
Weather Defence™ provides BAL-FZ protection to the roofs of residential homes in bushfire prone areas, and allows construction to be completed all year round. Weather Defence™ can withstand exposure to rain, air moisture, and direct sunlight for up to 6 months prior to the finished roofing product being installed.
Overview
Lightweight external plasterboard for BAL-FZ
Features and benefits:
- Tested and Assessed to AS1530: Part 8.2:2007, in compliance with AS3959: 2018 Section 9 (flame zone)
- Flexible to accommodate contours of an architectural designed building
- Easy to cut and install
- Non Combustible product as per BCA requirements
- Weather resistant
- Cost effective
- Colorbond roofing system tested and passed
- Tiled roof system tested and passed
