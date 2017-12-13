PROMASEAL Split Ezy: Innovative split system wall mount bracket with integral fire rated intumescent penetration seal
Last Updated on 13 Dec 2017
PROMASEAL Split Ezy is the only Deemed to Satisfy (DtS) split system mounting bracket with an integral fire rated intumescent penetration seal available in the market. PROMASEAL Split Ezy is easy to install to achieve significant on-site time and cost savings.
Overview
PROMASEAL Split Ezy has been tested to 120 minutes (-120/120) in accordance with AS1530.4 and is available for both timber and steel stud gypsum walls.
Features and benefits:
- Service installation is unexposed, therefore protected from external damage by other trades prior to air conditioning unit connection.
- Visual datum point for easy location of bracket and pipes behind finished wall lining.
- Universal mounting bracket suits most makes and models of split system air conditioning units.
- Easy to install and achieves significant on-site time and cost savings.
