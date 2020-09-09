Privacy-protecting Vertisheer blinds

Vertisheer blinds, also known as vertisheer curtains, are a modern, two-in-one style of window treatment that offer excellent light and privacy control. It’s for this reason these blind curtains (similar to veri shades) make great living room blinds and bedroom blinds.

The stylish, innovative design consists of sheer vertical blinds and blockout fabric to create privacy sheers in one unique product. Once installed, you can enjoy the softness of a curtain, with the chic appearance of sheer blinds.

Ideal for living rooms, dining areas and bedrooms, Vertisheers will bring elegance to any room in your home. Vertisheers are not only great for windows, they can also be the perfect solution for your patio sliding doors. With vertisheers installed, you’ll have easy access through sliding doors, as the blinds can be bunched in numerous different ways.

Our vertisheer blinds are available online and in-store for the lowest prices in the market. Just present any competitor’s competing offer on the same product and we’ll beat it by 5%, guaranteed.