Privacy-protecting Vertisheer blinds

Last Updated on 09 Sep 2020

Vertisheer blinds, also known as vertisheer curtains, are a modern, two-in-one style of window treatment that offer excellent light and privacy control. It’s for this reason these blind curtains (similar to veri shades) make great living room blinds and bedroom blinds.

Description

The stylish, innovative design consists of sheer vertical blinds and blockout fabric to create privacy sheers in one unique product. Once installed, you can enjoy the softness of a curtain, with the chic appearance of sheer blinds.

Ideal for living rooms, dining areas and bedrooms, Vertisheers will bring elegance to any room in your home. Vertisheers are not only great for windows, they can also be the perfect solution for your patio sliding doors. With vertisheers installed, you’ll have easy access through sliding doors, as the blinds can be bunched in numerous different ways.

Our vertisheer blinds are available online and in-store for the lowest prices in the market. Just present any competitor’s competing offer on the same product and we’ll beat it by 5%, guaranteed.

Display AddressCannington, WA

1465 Albany Highway

13 13 15
Display AddressMandurah, WA

Cnr Kulin & Reserve Drive

13 13 15
Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

5 Hector St

13 13 15
Display AddressRockingham, WA

3/20 Merchant Drive

13 13 15
Display AddressWANGARA, WA

19 Prosperity Ave

13 13 15
