Printed Beams
Last Updated on 22 Apr 2024
Seeking cutting-edge materials to enhance your construction projects? Explore the fully customization design potential of printed Balsa and Aluminium beams—two innovative solutions to meet the demands of today’s architectural landscape that are highly favoured in public spaces such as hospitals, schools, libraries and shopping centers.
Overview
Ultra decorative beams transforming interior spaces with the flexibility of digital printing
- Fully customizable shape, size and design
- Lightweight
- Cost-effective
- Ultra-realistic
- Durable
- Sustainable
- Corrosion resistant
- Versatile
- Group 1 Fire Rating (Aluminium)
- Group 3 Fire Rating (Balsa)