Printed Beams

Last Updated on 22 Apr 2024

Seeking cutting-edge materials to enhance your construction projects? Explore the fully customization design potential of printed Balsa and Aluminium beams—two innovative solutions to meet the demands of today’s architectural landscape that are highly favoured in public spaces such as hospitals, schools, libraries and shopping centers.

Overview
Description

Ultra decorative beams transforming interior spaces with the flexibility of digital printing

Seeking cutting-edge materials to enhance your construction projects? Explore the fully customization design potential of printed Balsa and Aluminium beams—two innovative solutions to meet the demands of today's architectural landscape that are highly favoured in public spaces such as hospitals, schools, libraries and shopping centers.

  • Fully customizable shape, size and design
  • Lightweight
  • Cost-effective
  • Ultra-realistic
  • Durable
  • Sustainable
  • Corrosion resistant
  • Versatile
  • Group 1 Fire Rating (Aluminium)
  • Group 3 Fire Rating (Balsa)

Printed Beams

11.39 MB

Download
Display AddressToowoomba,, QLD

Queensland Office 23-25 Spencer Street

(07) 4636 1422
