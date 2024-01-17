Printable wall coverings perfect for hospitality, education and commercial
Last Updated on 17 Jan 2024
Dreamscape from Ricky Richards is commercial grade printable wall coverings that are built to last! Create the ultimate design to enrich environments in the hospitality, education, healthcare industries or even a kid’s room at home! Here are the reasons to choose Dreamscape over the rest!
Overview
Create the ultimate mood and atmosphere with Dreamscape printable wall coverings from Ricky Richards
Dreamscape from Ricky Richards is Commerical grade printable wall coverings that are built to last! Create the ultimate design to enrich environments in the Hospitality, Education, Healthcare industries or even a kid’s room at home!
The Key reasons to specify Dreamscape against the rest:
- The ultimate addition to any wall of any building – Your imagination is matched by Dreamscape. From corporate to art to inspiration, Dreamscape can print it all
- Make an impact on any wall space – Residential or Commerical
- Heavy duty and built to last
- Scuff and tear resistant – Durable and long lasting
- Sustainable option called Terralon – Made of recycled content, plastiser free and phalate free
Applications Dreamscape Wall coverings can be used:
- Residential – Bedrooms, Kids nurseries or and room that needs an enhanced environment
- Hospitality – Hotels, Restaurants, Bars
- Education – Childcare centres, Schools
- Healthcare – Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Medical Centres
- Sport – Gyms, Yoga studios, Sporting venues
- Commercial – Offices, Lunchrooms
- Entertainment – Cinemas, Theatres, Museums
Some amazing places Dreamscape has been used in Australia and globally
- W Hotel Sydney – Dreamscape used in rooms and throughout hotel
- NFL HQ in the USA
- Linkedin HQ in the USA
- Hungry Jacks and PF Changs restaurant chain across Australia