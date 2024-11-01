PondJet Eco: Versatile floating fountains

The OASE PondJet Eco is a versatile floating fountain designed to create stunning displays in ponds and water gardens. Achieve a range of customisable water features and visually impressive displays with optional attachment nozzles that create various fountain jet patterns. For extra wow-factor, illumination options include white or RGB with the possibility to control colour with the optional Oase Control Cloud.

The PondJet is engineered for energy efficiency and low noise operation, making it an ideal choice for both residential and commercial applications, with a switchable feature to adjust fountain height based on demand, reducing power usage.

Its user-friendly design includes an integrated float and allows a robust construction with high-quality materials, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance.

Key features