Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
OASE Logo
Oase Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
PondJet Eco: Versatile floating fountains
Oase PondJet Range
PondJet Eco: Versatile floating fountains
Oase PondJet Range
|

PondJet Eco: Versatile floating fountains

Last Updated on 01 Nov 2024

The OASE PondJet Eco is a versatile floating fountain designed to create stunning displays in ponds and water gardens. Achieve a range of customisable water features and visually impressive displays with optional attachment nozzles that create various fountain jet patterns.

Overview
Description

The OASE PondJet Eco is a versatile floating fountain designed to create stunning displays in ponds and water gardens. Achieve a range of customisable water features and visually impressive displays with optional attachment nozzles that create various fountain jet patterns. For extra wow-factor, illumination options include white or RGB with the possibility to control colour with the optional Oase Control Cloud.

The PondJet is engineered for energy efficiency and low noise operation, making it an ideal choice for both residential and commercial applications, with a switchable feature to adjust fountain height based on demand, reducing power usage.

Its user-friendly design includes an integrated float and allows a robust construction with high-quality materials, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance.

Key features

  • Fountain pump that can be installed quickly and easily, thanks to the fountain aggregate with aeration effect
  • Fountain nozzle compatible 1” BSP brass threaded outlet
  • Illumination options include white or RGB
  • Low energy consumption motor technology offers significant power savings
  • Switchable dynamic program for impressive fountains of up to 3 m
  • Patented frost protection down to -20°C
  • Perfect for short-term installations, like event displays.
  • Environmental Function Control (EFC by OASE) prevents damage from dry running and blocking

Contact
Display AddressForrestdale, WA

Head Office 37 Edison Circuit

1300 278 2832
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap