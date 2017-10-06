Polytec aluminium finger pull door profile
Last Updated on 06 Oct 2017
Polytec’s Aluminium Finger Pull door profile introduces a new and exciting way to add an extra level of interest to your kitchen design while creating modern aesthetics through clean lines.
Overview
Description
Polytec’s Aluminium Finger Pull door profile introduces a new and exciting way to add an extra level of interest to your kitchen design while creating modern aesthetics through clean lines. The new door profile is currently available in over 45 colours with further plans to expand the palette in the near future.