Polytec Alfresco range

Polytec’s contemporary ALFRESCO range is designed to transform an outdoor cooking and casual dining space into a functional, practical and legitimate additional room. In essence the same quality cabinetry and aesthetic from the neighbouring indoor kitchen can be seamlessly carried through to the outdoors – extending the liveability and usability of all available spaces.

ALFRESCO doors are hardy and water resistant, the 5mm/55mm ALUMINIUM frames can be selected in either sleek Satin Aluminium or Brushed Stainless fi nish to coordinate with stainless steel appliances and barbecues. The 5mm COMPACT laminate inserts are made from a high impact resistant and a waterproof material that will stay in great shape for many years.

EvaBoard is manufactured using a 16mm High Performance MDF board. The innovative weather resilient nature of EvaBoard makes it the ideal product to be used in areas that may be exposed to light moisture such as kitchens, bathrooms, laundries, covered alfresco areas, partitioning and doors.

COMPACT laminate is the ultimate in long lasting, low maintenance decorative panels for the most demanding, hard working environments. Totally impervious to water it has a beautiful appearance with outstanding stain and wear resistance and a distinctive black core. Offering the look of timber, but without the maintenance required to keep it looking it’s best.