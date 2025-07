​Polysafe Verona: Offers more decorative choice when it comes to safety flooring

Polysafe Verona is a stylish, quartz-infused safety vinyl flooring offering lifelong wet slip resistance. Ideal for spill-prone areas like kitchens, hospitals, and classrooms, it’s carborundum-free, easy to clean with PUR reinforcement, 100% recyclable, and Silver GreenTag certified.

Sustainable, slip resistant safety vinyl flooring

Sustainable, slip resistant safety vinyl flooring Virtually invisible slip resistant particles

Virtually invisible slip resistant particles Pendulum test - 36+ (slider 96)

Pendulum test - 36+ (slider 96) Polysafe PUR for superior cleaning benefits

Polysafe PUR for superior cleaning benefits Suited to heavy traffic areas with risk of spillage