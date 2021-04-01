Polymer concrete channels
Allproof Industries have used polymers to supplement cement as the binder material creating a highly durable external drainage system that is resistant to chemicals with low permeability. Allproof exterior channel strip drain systems are excellent solutions to all heavy duty and commercial slot drain and strip drain requirements.
Overview
Allproof Industries have used polymers to supplement cement as the binder material creating a highly durable external drainage system that is resistant to chemicals with low permeability.
Allproof exterior channel strip drain systems are excellent solutions to all heavy duty and commercial slot drain and strip drain requirements. Our 100mm and 200mm opening polymer concrete slot drain channels are supplied in 1m lengths and are available in a range of depths.
