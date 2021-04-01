Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Allproof
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel New Market Westfield
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel New Market Westfield PC
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel New Market Westfield Rooftop
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel PC125 PC175
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel PC Slot Pool Side
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel Product Image
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channels Melbourne Commercial Bay
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channels Melbourne Novotel
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel Takapuna
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel New Market Westfield
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel New Market Westfield PC
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel New Market Westfield Rooftop
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel PC125 PC175
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel PC Slot Pool Side
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel Product Image
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channels Melbourne Commercial Bay
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channels Melbourne Novotel
Allproof Polymer Concrete Channel Takapuna

Polymer concrete channels

Last Updated on 01 Apr 2021

Allproof Industries have used polymers to supplement cement as the binder material creating a highly durable external drainage system that is resistant to chemicals with low permeability. Allproof exterior channel strip drain systems are excellent solutions to all heavy duty and commercial slot drain and strip drain requirements.

Overview
Description

Allproof Industries have used polymers to supplement cement as the binder material creating a highly durable external drainage system that is resistant to chemicals with low permeability.

Allproof exterior channel strip drain systems are excellent solutions to all heavy duty and commercial slot drain and strip drain requirements. Our 100mm and 200mm opening polymer concrete slot drain channels are supplied in 1m lengths and are available in a range of depths.

Contact
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/21 Deakin Street

+61 7 3881 1219
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Melbourne Office 107 East Derrimut Crescent

+61 3 9394 1883
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap