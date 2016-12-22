Polycarbonate sheeting
Last Updated on 22 Dec 2016
Polycarbonate Sheets are available in Clear, Opal, Grey Tint, UV protected, Obscured and Abrasion Resistant (AR2).
Overview
Polycarbonate Sheets are available in Clear, Opal, Grey Tint, UV protected, Obscured and Abrasion Resistant (AR2).
Polycarbonate is ideal for:
Impact Resistance is the main reason polycarbonate is selected in certain applications.
- Building applications
- Marine applications
- Security screens
- Transport industries
- Louvres, windows, partitions,
- Safety guards, screens
- Roadside Sound Noise Barriers
- Boat, Floats and Caravan windows, windscreens and moulded covers.
With a protective coating on both sides, AR2 polycarbonate offers reduction in abrasion and scratching on glazing applications.
AR2 Polycarbonate is ideal for
- Balustrade in the home or pool
- Security panels
- High traffic areas, for privacy, sound and noise Reduction
Our Skills and Services
- Thermoform
- Fabricate
- Cut to Size and profile cutting
- Deliver Full Sheets
Standard Sheet Sizes: 1220X2440mm, 3050x2050mm, 2440X1830mm come in a range of thicknesses from 1mm – 12mm.