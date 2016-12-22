Polycarbonate sheeting

Polycarbonate Sheets are available in Clear, Opal, Grey Tint, UV protected, Obscured and Abrasion Resistant (AR2).

Polycarbonate is ideal for:

Impact Resistance is the main reason polycarbonate is selected in certain applications.

Building applications

Marine applications

Security screens

Transport industries

Louvres, windows, partitions,

Safety guards, screens

Roadside Sound Noise Barriers

Boat, Floats and Caravan windows, windscreens and moulded covers.

With a protective coating on both sides, AR2 polycarbonate offers reduction in abrasion and scratching on glazing applications.

AR2 Polycarbonate is ideal for

Balustrade in the home or pool

Security panels

High traffic areas, for privacy, sound and noise Reduction

Our Skills and Services

Thermoform

Fabricate

Cut to Size and profile cutting

Deliver Full Sheets

Standard Sheet Sizes: 1220X2440mm, 3050x2050mm, 2440X1830mm come in a range of thicknesses from 1mm – 12mm.