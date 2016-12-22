Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Allstar Plastics
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Polycarbonate sheeting
Polycarbonate sheeting
Polycarbonate sheeting
Polycarbonate sheeting

Polycarbonate sheeting

Last Updated on 22 Dec 2016

Polycarbonate Sheets are available in Clear, Opal, Grey Tint, UV protected, Obscured and Abrasion Resistant (AR2).

Overview
Description

Polycarbonate Sheets are available in Clear, Opal, Grey Tint, UV protected, Obscured and Abrasion Resistant (AR2).

Polycarbonate is ideal for:

Impact Resistance is the main reason polycarbonate is selected in certain applications.

  • Building applications
  • Marine applications
  • Security screens
  • Transport industries
  • Louvres, windows, partitions,
  • Safety guards, screens
  • Roadside Sound Noise Barriers
  • Boat, Floats and Caravan windows, windscreens and moulded covers.

With a protective coating on both sides, AR2 polycarbonate offers reduction in abrasion and scratching on glazing applications.

AR2 Polycarbonate is ideal for

  • Balustrade in the home or pool
  • Security panels
  • High traffic areas, for privacy, sound and noise Reduction

Our Skills and Services

  • Thermoform
  • Fabricate
  • Cut to Size and profile cutting
  • Deliver Full Sheets

Standard Sheet Sizes: 1220X2440mm, 3050x2050mm, 2440X1830mm come in a range of thicknesses from 1mm – 12mm.

Contact
Display AddressSouthport, QLD

Unit 1 - 4 25 Bailey Crescent

07 5532 3222
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap