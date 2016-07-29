A polished concrete look with depth and texture

Rockcote's Venetian Plaster is ideal for crafting the polished cement render or polished concrete render industrial look made popular by urban cafes and restaurants. The product now commonly features in distinctive architecturally designed homes and makeovers.

Applied by a creative artisan, Venetian Plaster can be used to achieve a range of effects from bold and dramatic to a softer marble look. A true mother-of-pearl effect can be created by adding green and gold pearlescence over the top of white Venetian Plaster, offering soft and dreamy pinks, greens and golds.

Contemporary, yet reminiscent of a traditional European stucco, Rockcote Venetian Plaster can be polished to a luminous shine, delivering a truly opulent mirror finish.

Polished Venetian Plaster has an extraordinary relationship with light, allowing the viewer to stand at one angle and see an even, consistent colour that then becomes lustrous and highly reflective as the angle changes.

Create a stunning smooth surface with the illusion of depth and texture for interior, exterior, bathrooms, feature walls, columns and ceilings.

Venetian Plaster is especially useful for columns and walls where the appearance and feel of marble is sought and can achieve the light-reflective, lustrous properties of marble without the weight.

The use of Venetian Plaster in a commercial or retail project offers a unique way of highlighting your product against a mirrored finish wall with the associated reflections and depth.