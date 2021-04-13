Louvreclad’s Polaris Series® perforated aluminium screens can create a striking feature while permitting preferred degrees of filtered natural light and vision and sun protection. The Polaris Series® is a bespoke perforated aluminium screen system which is designed and engineered to suit the project. Typically fabricated out of 3mm aluminium plate, the Polaris Series® has unending possibilities.

Suited to all commercial architectural projects, the Polaris Series® provides and architectural feature to practical screening and cladding requirements.

Designs are pre punched or can be fabricated exclusively for your project, making this one of the most diverse and creative options available.

Polaris Series® are suited to a wide range of applications including: