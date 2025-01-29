Logo
Podium Workstation

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Maxton Fox Here showcases the 3-way sit-to-stand workstation - also available in a two-way back-to-back, and a single desk workstation.

Overview
Description

Here we showcase the 3-way sit-to-stand workstation. This is also available in a two-way back-to-back, and a single desk workstation.

The key feature of this piece is the cylindrical designed, powder-coated metal base that neatly contains workstation legs and table support. Sitting on top of this is the sleek workbench with an ABS edge.

Each desk area within this workstation range is electronically controlled separately.

Features:

  • Sit-to-stand
  • Cylindrical base available in powder-coated metal, fabric or laminate
  • EO certified composite board
  • A variety of laminate options available
  • Available as a 4-way, 2-way and single desk

Certifications:

  • E0 Certified Board
  • Green Energy Trading Manufacturer
  • ISO 9001
  • ISO 14001

Certification-Icons.png

