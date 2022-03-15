Plastic channel drain: 100 percent recycled plastic

Allproof Plastic Trench drains consist of Domestic and Commercial channels, both made from 100% recycled plastic from curbside collections using clean solar energy.

Both plastic trench drain channels for domestic and commercial applications come in one metre lengths and use interlocking junctions for easy clip together runs/layouts.

Additional junctions or corners are not required. Can be installed in concrete, asphalt, pavers or any other external surface. Provides excellent hydraulic performance for collection of stormwater and surface water runoff. Systems include an inline sump for sediment catchment without disturbing the visual line.

Domestic Channel (DC) is ideal for residential strip drain scenarios. This product is perfect as driveway drain, in front of a garage, around a patio or perimeter of a building.

Benefits and features:

Comes in 75mm or 125mm depth and 110mm wide.

Six grate options including plastic, galvanised steel, stainless steel and slot drain attachment.

Commercial Channel (CC) has a 200mm clear opening and available in 100mm or 150mm depths.

Designed for use in commercial projects such as streetscaping, educational facilities, healthcare facilities and any other scenario requiring medium duty strip drain.

Three grate choices of Plastic, Heelproof Cast Iron and 316 grade stainless steel Wedge Wire.



All grates are load tested to AS3996 and slip resistance tested to AS4586. Channel levelling clips and feet optional for a faster install removing need for haunching and onsite mixed concrete. DC and CC are made from 100% recycled Polypropylene collected from post-consumer sources (curbside collections) using clean solar energy.

This process enhances the lifecycle of plastics producing products with a long lifespan using sustainable processes, Allproof work hard to provide premium quality products while reducing environmental impact.