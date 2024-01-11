Plaster-in recessed curtain tracks: Blindspace
Last Updated on 11 Jan 2024
Blindspace provide a recessed solution that works with Somfy, Silent Gliss and Lutron curtain tracks, resulting in a minimalist design where the tracks blend in flush with the ceiling.
Overview
Blindspace provide a recessed solution that works with Somfy, Silent Gliss and Lutron curtain tracks, resulting in a minimalist design where the tracks blend in flush with the ceiling.
Tracks and end-sets are available with skim coat flanges or with chamfered edges for bending. The track and end-sets are powder coated to match the ceiling perfectly, and plastered in flush with the ceiling to form a mini pocket.
Contact
New South Wales 7A Green Street02 9136 6090
Victoria 6 Plane Tree Avenue03 9558 3006