Plaster-in recessed curtain tracks: Blindspace

Last Updated on 11 Jan 2024

Blindspace provide a recessed solution that works with Somfy, Silent Gliss and Lutron curtain tracks, resulting in a minimalist design where the tracks blend in flush with the ceiling.

Description

Tracks and end-sets are available with skim coat flanges or with chamfered edges for bending. The track and end-sets are powder coated to match the ceiling perfectly, and plastered in flush with the ceiling to form a mini pocket.

Brookvale, NSW

New South Wales 7A Green Street

02 9136 6090
Dingley Village, VIC

Victoria 6 Plane Tree Avenue

03 9558 3006
