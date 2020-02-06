Logo
Plank floors Chevron parquetry

Last Updated on 06 Feb 2020

Chevron parquetry contributes several design elements to an interior space. The geometric design creates an impressive focal point for any environment whilst providing direction and giving the illusion of great expanse.

Overview
Description

Chevron parquetry contributes several design elements to an interior space. The geometric design creates an impressive focal point for any environment whilst providing direction and giving the illusion of great expanse.

The distinctive look of a chevron pattern is clean, smooth and angular. A striking, visual design, each board meets at a perfect point and is strategically placed with each piece cut on a 45 degree angle and arranged in a V shape pattern. This classic parquetry produces rare moods and impressive scenes by adding character to any space.

This parquet has always been a stunning classic that captures the eye and invokes a rich, historical presence. With an array of colours to choose from, this exquisite design can make a seamless statement in residential, retail, hospitality and commercial projects.

Plank Floor’s Chevron boards feature a 4mm solid oak wear layer with multi ply sub-layers and a tongue and groove locking profile for hassle free installation. They are highly durable and easy to clean making it an ideal product for high traffic areas.

Key features & Benefits:

  • 25 year residential structural warranty
  • 7 year commercial structural warranty
  • UV Oil finish to increase wear resistance
  • 4mm top veneer for longevity
  • Tongue and groove profile for secure installation
  • Low VOC emission
  • P3 Slip rating

Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

17/36 O'Riordan St

02 9698 1251
Display AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

Unit 7/ 484 Graham Street

03 9645 3227
