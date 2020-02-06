Logo
Plank Floors Artisan collection

Last Updated on 06 Feb 2020

Our Artisan collection brings a rustic sophistication to the Plank Floor’s range. With its dusky greys and warm accents, the unique, band-sawn textured surface gracefully enhances nature’s raw and unrefined elements. The visible appearance and physical touch of the range captures the eye and effortlessly creates a focal point within a space. In contrast to the smooth plane and cleaner grading of the European Oak collection, the Artisan series adds an additional level of depth to a project and has the ability to create a distinctive ambience.

From the elegant grains and imperfect knots, to the natural colour and rustic grading, this range of products celebrates the characteristics of the environment and creates an incomparable aesthetic.

The Artisan collection features a 4mm band-sawn rustic grade European Oak veneer with cross laminated multi-ply sub layers and is designed with a tongue and groove locking profile on all four sides to ensure a seamless installation. Available in 4 stunning colours, this range is suited for both residential and commercial areas and can be applied as a floor finish or wall cladding.

Key features & benefits:

  • 25 year residential structural warranty
  • 7 year commercial structural warranty
  • UV Oil finish to increase wear resistance
  • 4mm top veneer for longevity
  • Tongue and groove profile for secure installation
  • Low VOC emission
  • P3 Slip rating

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

17/36 O'Riordan St

02 9698 1251
Display AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

Unit 7/ 484 Graham Street

03 9645 3227
