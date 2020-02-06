Plank Floors Artisan collection

Our Artisan collection brings a rustic sophistication to the Plank Floor’s range. With its dusky greys and warm accents, the unique, band-sawn textured surface gracefully enhances nature’s raw and unrefined elements. The visible appearance and physical touch of the range captures the eye and effortlessly creates a focal point within a space. In contrast to the smooth plane and cleaner grading of the European Oak collection, the Artisan series adds an additional level of depth to a project and has the ability to create a distinctive ambience.

From the elegant grains and imperfect knots, to the natural colour and rustic grading, this range of products celebrates the characteristics of the environment and creates an incomparable aesthetic.

The Artisan collection features a 4mm band-sawn rustic grade European Oak veneer with cross laminated multi-ply sub layers and is designed with a tongue and groove locking profile on all four sides to ensure a seamless installation. Available in 4 stunning colours, this range is suited for both residential and commercial areas and can be applied as a floor finish or wall cladding.

Key features & benefits: