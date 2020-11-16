With precision colour printing on glass, PixaGraphic™ helps you bring your vision to life. Whether it be a specific custom mural on glass facades or canopies, or branded glass partitions.

Glass provides a transparency which enhances the look and colour of your design, adding an interesting and eye-catching dimension to the space or facade.

The Viridian PixaGraphic™ team can help you with your design. even if you aren’t quite sure what you are wanting to achieve yet, we can support you with different options depending on your design challenges and aesthetic aspirations.

The design is then printed on to glass suitable to the specific application.

Contact Viridian to find out more about PixaGraphic™.