Angle Shoe Products
Angle-shoe Pivots for Timber Louvres
Angle-shoe pivots for timber louvres

Last Updated on 19 Jan 2021

‘Angle-Shoe’ makes pivots for external vertical louvres. They are ideal for adjustable timber louvres and make the fabrication of solar screens, ventilation louvres and privacy screens simple and affordable for carpenters and joiners. Internally they can be used for adjustable plantation shutters, shoji screens or timber louvre closet and robe doors.

‘Angle-Shoe’ makes pivots for external vertical louvres. They are ideal for adjustable timber louvres and make the fabrication of solar screens, ventilation louvres and privacy screens simple and affordable for carpenters and joiners. Internally they can be used for adjustable plantation shutters, shoji screens or timber louvre closet and robe doors.

Features and benefits:

  • Simple hand tool installation without special trade skills
  • Non-handed universal semi-concealed pivots
  • Door frames and architrave trim can be eliminated
  • Painting work reduced to roller work (cutting-in eliminated)
  • Latch and lever can be eliminated - no hinge knuckles

Contact
Display AddressKingston, ACT

25A Wentworth Court 43-51 Giles St

02 6232 6455
