Angle-shoe pivots for timber louvres

Last Updated on 19 Jan 2021

‘Angle-Shoe’ makes pivots for external vertical louvres. They are ideal for adjustable timber louvres and make the fabrication of solar screens, ventilation louvres and privacy screens simple and affordable for carpenters and joiners. Internally they can be used for adjustable plantation shutters, shoji screens or timber louvre closet and robe doors.