From our next generation formula to innovative new packaging, PINKOLOGY™ represents our passion towards making a better glasswool insulation batt.

Our next generation organic binder produces a glasswool batt that is rigid yet soft to handle and recovers to its full thickness faster, without extra fuss.

Cutting and installation is easy too. And Pink Batts stay in place. Which is important, because a gap of only 5% can result in up to a 20% drop in thermal performance.

At Fletcher Insulation we do not compromise on quality. With Pink Batts, you can be confident that the insulation you install will perform better for longer. we guarantee it, with a lifetime consumer warranty.

Product Solution

Pink® Batts are suitable in both residential and commercial building types to increase the thermal performance of a building, yet also offering exceptional acoustic performance in ceilings and external wall applications.

Features & benefits:

Available in a range of Thickness’ & R values to meet the requirements of specific projects

Fits & holds in place: For maximum thermal and acoustic performance

Easy to cut & install: Designed to save you time and money

Next generation formula: For better recovery and softer handling



Pink Batt Certifications: