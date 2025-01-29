Group 1 Fire Rated Insulation for concrete soffits.

Pink® Thermal Slab is a highly effective soffit insulation product comprising of a Semi Rigid glasswool board manufactured from up to 80% recycled glass, combined with Sisalation® Heavy Duty 450 Reflective Facing Foil laminate adhered to one side.

Pink® Thermal Slab is suitable for use in commercial under slab soffit applications where thermal and acoustic properties are pivotal in controlling noise levels and temperature fluctuations of concrete roofs, floors and walls. Pink® Thermal Slab provides excellent fire performance for ceiling lining applications achieving a AS ISO 9705 Group 1 NCC fire classification.

Pink® Thermal Slab delivers excellent thermal performance which in turn improves the energy efficiency of a building and includes the added benefit of exceptional acoustic absorption, which allows Architects, Specifiers and Builders to satisfy thermal and acoustic design requirements through the specification and installation of a single product.

Features & Benefits: