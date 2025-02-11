Pink Perimeter Batts Ceiling Insulation
Our new Pink Batts Ceiling Perimeter Batt R3.1 have been specially designed to assist in meeting the 2022 National Construction Code (NCC) requirements. Engineered for residential pitched roof applications, the new perimeter batts are the ideal thermal performance solution, which allows for condensation management in roof spaces required by the NCC.
- FBS-1 Glasswool Bio-Soluble Insulation®
- Non-combustible
- 80% recycled content
Overview
- Provides excellent thermal insulation properties, keeping homes cooler in summer and warmer in winter
- Improves the energy efficiency of a home to deliver energy cost savings
- Easy to handle and firm to fit ensuring products remain in place for ongoing thermal performance
- FBS-1 Glasswool Bio-Soluble Insulation® – safe to use
- Non-combustible
- Manufactured from up to 80% recycled content
- Made by Fletcher Insulation in Australia using innovative glasswool manufacturing technology
- Backed by a Consumer Lifetime Warranty
- CodeMark Certificate of Conformity CM 30006
Downloads
Fletcher Insulation Pink Perimeter Batts Ceiling Insulation Installation Guide
