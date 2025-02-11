Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Fletcher Insulation Logo
Fletcher Insulation
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Fletcher Insulation Pink Perimeter Batts Detail Gallery
Fletcher Insulation Pink Perimeter Batts
Fletcher Insulation Pink Perimeter Batts Detail Gallery
Fletcher Insulation Pink Perimeter Batts

Pink Perimeter Batts Ceiling Insulation

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

Our new Pink Batts Ceiling Perimeter Batt R3.1 have been specially designed to assist in meeting the 2022 National Construction Code (NCC) requirements. Engineered for residential pitched roof applications, the new perimeter batts are the ideal thermal performance solution, which allows for condensation management in roof spaces required by the NCC.

  • Product checkFBS-1 Glasswool Bio-Soluble Insulation®
  • Product checkNon-combustible
  • Product check80% recycled content
Overview
Description

Our new Pink Batts Ceiling Perimeter Batt R3.1 have been specially designed to assist in meeting the 2022 National Construction Code (NCC) requirements. Engineered for residential pitched roof applications, the new perimeter batts are the ideal thermal performance solution, which allows for condensation management in roof spaces required by the NCC.

  • Provides excellent thermal insulation properties, keeping homes cooler in summer and warmer in winter
  • Improves the energy efficiency of a home to deliver energy cost savings
  • Easy to handle and firm to fit ensuring products remain in place for ongoing thermal performance
  • FBS-1 Glasswool Bio-Soluble Insulation® – safe to use
  • Non-combustible
  • Manufactured from up to 80% recycled content
  • Made by Fletcher Insulation in Australia using innovative glasswool manufacturing technology
  • Backed by a Consumer Lifetime Warranty
  • CodeMark Certificate of Conformity CM 30006

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Fletcher Insulation Pink Perimeter Batts Ceiling Insulation Installation Guide

1.11 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressProspect, NSW

Head Office 2 Foundation PI

1300 654 444
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap