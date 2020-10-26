Building acoustics are a vital property in any design consideration. Many internal walls in commercial and multi-residential buildings call for superior acoustic and fire partitioning, during which some buildings also need a thermal rating.

Pink Partition offers the ultimate non-combustible insulation solution for external and internal walls, providing enhanced fire, acoustics and thermal performance. Pink Partition provides excellent thermal insulation properties, keeping buildings cooler in summer and warmer in winter, delivering exceptional acoustic performance to limit sound transfer through external walls as well as between internal partition walls and also Improving the energy efficiency of a building to limit energy usage and deliver cost savings.

Features and benefits:

Thermally rated to AS4859.1 which is pivotal in controlling thermal performance properties and contributes to the overall energy efficiency rating of the building

Available in a range of sizes to suit common steel stud sizes.

Non-combustible to meet AS1530.1

Manufactured using an innovative technology which makes Pink® Partition insulation softer to touch compared to traditional glasswool insulation.

Maintains its firmness for ongoing thermal performance.

Resists slumping which is critical to ensure easy of installation and prevent un-insulated voids forming inside wall cavities.

FBS-1 Glasswool Bio-Soluble Insulation ® and safe to use.

Manufactured from up to 80% recycled content.

Australian made: Manufactured in Australia for Australian conditions, tested to meet Australian Standards and withstand Australia's far-reaching climatic environments.



Applications include walls and partitions in: