PILOT staging system

The PILOT Portable Staging System is closely based on the QUATTRO Portable Stage design.

PILOT provides a versatile and economical choice for a Portable Staging Solution. Select Staging Concepts manufacture PILOT Stage Systems in-house which enables us to customise if required, making it an attractive alternative and viable Stage Solution for all performance and event requirements.

PILOT Stage Systems are manufactured with a slightly different Aluminium extrusion framework to fit 18mm Structural Radiata Ply insert which is still compatible with the range of QUATTRO Accessories. The standard PILOT design features a Black Timber Stain podium finish with alternative Timber Stain colours available if preferred.

PILOT Stage Podium Specifications and Customised Options

Standard Podium Dimensions - 2000 x 1000mm; 1000 x 1000mm

Podium Weight – 33kg 2000 x 1000mm Podiums; 21kg 1000 x 1000mm Podiums

Decking - 18mm Structural Radiata Ply with Timber Stain

Design load – 500 kg/m² evenly distributed

Standard Leg Heights – 200, 400, 600, 800, 1000mm

Custom Leg Heights – from 200mm to 2000mm

Add Adjustable Height Legs - 400/600mm or 600/1000mm

Optional Podium Surface Finishes – Timber Stain – Black, Brown, Natural, Red

Storage – QUATTRO Storage Trolley Kit – Four Wheels and a Handle added to a Podium i.e. Up to 20 Podiums stacked - 40m² of staging stored in 2m²

Leg Dimension – 40 x 40mm

Tiered Stage Configurations available for Seating or Performances

Materials – Aluminium, Timber Ply

Access Ramp Options with or without Ramp Landing

Australian Made

Two year Warranty

Accessories – Full QUATTRO Accessory range compatible with PILOT system

Accessory range compatible with system Operation – easy to assemble. Aluminium legs are placed in the corner brackets and wing nuts tightened by hand. The leg is securely held in the corner by means of a sliding T piece. Accessories are simply attached to the Podium Aluminium Extrusion with T Bolts and Hand Wheels and finger tightened

Select Staging Concepts’ unique design and structural Stage components ensure the PILOT Stage System is a simple, safe and time efficient Stage Solution.