Pilot Modular 3 Staging System Timber
PILOT Podiums Flag Display
PILOT Portable Stage
PILOT School Stage System
PILOT Stage System Multiple Leg Height Options
Pilot Staging System Red

PILOT staging system

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

The PILOT Portable Staging System is closely based on the QUATTRO Portable Stage design.

Overview
Description

The PILOT Portable Staging System is closely based on the QUATTRO Portable Stage design.

PILOT provides a versatile and economical choice for a Portable Staging Solution. Select Staging Concepts manufacture PILOT Stage Systems in-house which enables us to customise if required, making it an attractive alternative and viable Stage Solution for all performance and event requirements.

PILOT Stage Systems are manufactured with a slightly different Aluminium extrusion framework to fit 18mm Structural Radiata Ply insert which is still compatible with the range of QUATTRO Accessories. The standard PILOT design features a Black Timber Stain podium finish with alternative Timber Stain colours available if preferred.

PILOT Stage Podium Specifications and Customised Options

  • Standard Podium Dimensions - 2000 x 1000mm; 1000 x 1000mm
  • Podium Weight – 33kg 2000 x 1000mm Podiums; 21kg 1000 x 1000mm Podiums
  • Decking - 18mm Structural Radiata Ply with Timber Stain
  • Design load – 500 kg/m² evenly distributed
  • Standard Leg Heights – 200, 400, 600, 800, 1000mm
  • Custom Leg Heights – from 200mm to 2000mm
  • Add Adjustable Height Legs - 400/600mm or 600/1000mm
  • Optional Podium Surface Finishes – Timber Stain – Black, Brown, Natural, Red
  • Storage – QUATTRO Storage Trolley Kit – Four Wheels and a Handle added to a Podium i.e. Up to 20 Podiums stacked - 40m² of staging stored in 2m²
  • Podium Storage Height – 80mm per Podium
  • Leg Dimension – 40 x 40mm
  • Tiered Stage Configurations available for Seating or Performances
  • Materials – Aluminium, Timber Ply
  • Access Ramp Options with or without Ramp Landing
  • Australian Made
  • Two year Warranty
  • Accessories – Full QUATTRO Accessory range compatible with PILOT system
  • Operation – easy to assemble. Aluminium legs are placed in the corner brackets and wing nuts tightened by hand. The leg is securely held in the corner by means of a sliding T piece. Accessories are simply attached to the Podium Aluminium Extrusion with T Bolts and Hand Wheels and finger tightened

Select Staging Concepts’ unique design and structural Stage components ensure the PILOT Stage System is a simple, safe and time efficient Stage Solution.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Custom Stages Brochure

177.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Permanent Staging Systems Brochure

239.93 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PILOT Brochure

184.43 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Concepts Handbook Aug 2022

3.81 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Staging Concepts Adjustable Height Legs

578.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Staging Concepts Carpet and Timber Colours flyer

4.09 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stage Curtain Brochure

199.92 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stage Fright

768.63 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Step Units Brochure

142.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Storage Trolley Kit flyer Aug 2020

394.79 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressLilydale, VIC

22 Industry Court

1300 778 243
