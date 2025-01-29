PILOT staging system
The PILOT Portable Staging System is closely based on the QUATTRO Portable Stage design.
Overview
PILOT provides a versatile and economical choice for a Portable Staging Solution. Select Staging Concepts manufacture PILOT Stage Systems in-house which enables us to customise if required, making it an attractive alternative and viable Stage Solution for all performance and event requirements.
PILOT Stage Systems are manufactured with a slightly different Aluminium extrusion framework to fit 18mm Structural Radiata Ply insert which is still compatible with the range of QUATTRO Accessories. The standard PILOT design features a Black Timber Stain podium finish with alternative Timber Stain colours available if preferred.
PILOT Stage Podium Specifications and Customised Options
- Standard Podium Dimensions - 2000 x 1000mm; 1000 x 1000mm
- Podium Weight – 33kg 2000 x 1000mm Podiums; 21kg 1000 x 1000mm Podiums
- Decking - 18mm Structural Radiata Ply with Timber Stain
- Design load – 500 kg/m² evenly distributed
- Standard Leg Heights – 200, 400, 600, 800, 1000mm
- Custom Leg Heights – from 200mm to 2000mm
- Add Adjustable Height Legs - 400/600mm or 600/1000mm
- Optional Podium Surface Finishes – Timber Stain – Black, Brown, Natural, Red
- Storage – QUATTRO Storage Trolley Kit – Four Wheels and a Handle added to a Podium i.e. Up to 20 Podiums stacked - 40m² of staging stored in 2m²
- Podium Storage Height – 80mm per Podium
- Leg Dimension – 40 x 40mm
- Tiered Stage Configurations available for Seating or Performances
- Materials – Aluminium, Timber Ply
- Access Ramp Options with or without Ramp Landing
- Australian Made
- Two year Warranty
- Accessories – Full QUATTRO Accessory range compatible with PILOT system
- Operation – easy to assemble. Aluminium legs are placed in the corner brackets and wing nuts tightened by hand. The leg is securely held in the corner by means of a sliding T piece. Accessories are simply attached to the Podium Aluminium Extrusion with T Bolts and Hand Wheels and finger tightened
Select Staging Concepts’ unique design and structural Stage components ensure the PILOT Stage System is a simple, safe and time efficient Stage Solution.
