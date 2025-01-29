PILOT choir riser

Uniquely designed and manufactured in Australia, our PILOT Choir Risers are adaptable, easy to install and dismantle, extendable and can be customised.

Using an 18mm timber deck, the PILOT comes in a range of popular timber-stain finishes. With a 2-year warranty, the PILOT is a budget friendly option for everyone.

We can customise the PILOT to suit your requirements, with virtually no limits on the length, height, width and number of tiers – we can make the perfect stage for you.