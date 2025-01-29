Logo
PILOT choir riser

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Uniquely designed and manufactured in Australia, our PILOT Choir Risers are adaptable, easy to install and dismantle, extendable and can be customised. Using an 18mm timber deck, the PILOT comes in a range of popular timber-stain finishes.

Overview
Description

Uniquely designed and manufactured in Australia, our PILOT Choir Risers are adaptable, easy to install and dismantle, extendable and can be customised.

Using an 18mm timber deck, the PILOT comes in a range of popular timber-stain finishes. With a 2-year warranty, the PILOT is a budget friendly option for everyone.

We can customise the PILOT to suit your requirements, with virtually no limits on the length, height, width and number of tiers – we can make the perfect stage for you.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Custom Stages Brochure

177.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Permanent Staging Systems Brochure

239.93 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PILOT Assembly Brochure

2.56 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PILOT Brochure

184.43 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Concepts Handbook Aug 2022

3.81 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Staging Concepts Adjustable Height Legs

578.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Staging Concepts Carpet and Timber Colours flyer

4.09 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stage Curtain Brochure

199.92 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stage Fright

768.63 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Step Units Brochure

142.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Storage Trolley Kit flyer Aug 2020

394.79 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressLilydale, VIC

22 Industry Court

1300 778 243
