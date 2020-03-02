Logo
Chrome Deck Mounted Sensor Tap LED Light Ring
Chrome Deck Mounted Sensor Tap LED Light Ring Bottom View
Chrome Deck Mounted Sensor Tap LED Light Ring Image
Pillar Glow: Sensor Tap with glowing light ring

Last Updated on 02 Mar 2020

Pillar style sensor tap with glowing light ring, suitable for a range of applications ranging from public commercial areas from shopping centres, to private commercial bathrooms particularly in the entertainment industry, and any application where a striking bathroom feature is as important as hygiene and water savings.

Description

The Australian designed and manufactured, Autoflo Pillar-Glow Mains Power Sensor Tap is suitable for a range of applications ranging from public commercial areas such as recreation and shopping centres, to private commercial bathrooms particularly in the entertainment industry, and any application where a striking bathroom feature is as important as hygiene and water savings.

The robust construction is complemented with an array of features ensuring consistent performance. The ability to self-range to its environment, the hygienic self-flush performed every 24 hours, the capability for multiple tap installations from one power source, coupled with its unique glow are just some of what sets the Autoflo Pillar-Glow Mains Power Sensor Tap apart.

Features and benefits:

  • Operating range self-initialisation
  • Accessories available for multiple tap installations from one power source
  • Illuminated light ring creates unique bathroom ambience
  • Auto Hygienic Self Flush every 24 hours
  • Dual stage water filters to avoid solenoid blockages
  • Optional remote control for adjustment from factory settings

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Data Sheet Pillar Glow

450.33 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBrunswick, VIC

Victoria Office 403 Victoria Street

