Managing condensation in roofs and walls with non-combustible Permastop® Building Blanket

Permastop® Building Blanket is a highly effective thermal and acoustic solution for both commercial and residential buildings that also assists in condensation management in roof and wall applications. These applications include controlling condensation on metal clad roofing when Permastop is installed directly underneath, or under concrete soffits with a ceiling lining, or on concrete walls where there is a wall lining installed.

Permastop plays an important role in reducing heat transfer, contributing to overall building energy efficiency and less reliance on HVAC systems. Its acoustic properties minimise the internal reverberation and flow of unwanted nuisance noise from adjacent buildings or rooms and the external environment. Combined, Permastop thermal and acoustic performance attributes provide more comfortable and healthy living and working spaces, and where condensation management applies, an overall healthier indoor environment. Permastop is available in a range of thicknesses, making it effective in meeting the NCC 2022 Energy Efficiency Provision. Thermal certification is according to AS/NZS 4859.1

The glasswool component of Permastop is made from up to 80% recycled material, transforming a waste product and avoiding landfill, and uses a safe FBS-1 Bio-soluble formulation to support healthy indoor air quality.