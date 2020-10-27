Logo
Perforated Facades

Last Updated on 27 Oct 2020

Overview
Description

Arcadia has established a comprehensive range of perforated patterns to meet the varying needs of Architects and designers. Perforated metal is commonly manufactured from aluminium and is made up of holes configured to standard and custom layouts. The patterns available within the Muse® Perforated range are Round Straight, Round Staggered, Square Straight, Square Staggered, Slots Straight, Slots Staggered and Hexagon Staggered. Arcadia can also offer custom perforated panels and custom fixing systems synchronized to your building facade.

Muse® Perforated Metal Panels can be installed within structural steel or to building facades to provide shading, screening, heat load reduction, visual impact, or ventilation. Arcadia specialises in providing perforated screening with external sliding sunscreen systems to building facades.

Projects which have successfully incorporated Muse® Perforated panels include office towers, car parks, stadiums, sporting facilities, high-rise apartments, urban walkways, community centres and airports.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Arcadia Bespoke Car Park Facades Brochure

5.15 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Arcadia Muse Brochure

4.11 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Arcadia Truly Unique Facades

4.58 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

101 Miller St

02 8458 0660
Display AddressAdelaide, SA

91 King William St

08 9458 4955
Display AddressSouthbank, VIC

1 Southbank Boulevard

03 8793 8330
Display AddressPerth, WA

140 St Georges Terrace

08 9458 4955
