Peel Away: Paint removal system

Last Updated on 05 Aug 2014

Peel Away paint removal system is an ideal material for restoration and renovation applications. Using the Peel Away system to remove lead paint offers a range of environmental benefits which makes it suitable for a wide variety of internal and external use.

Overview
Description

Peel Away paint removal system is an ideal material for restoration and renovation applications. Using the Peel Away system to remove lead paint offers a range of environmental benefits which makes it suitable for a wide variety of internal and external use.

The Peel Away system sees the removal of multiple layers of paint in a single application.

Features:

  • Not dust or fumes
  • Full containment of lead particles
  • Safe and controlled chemical disposal
  • Prevention of dangerous air-borne particles going into the atmosphere
  • Reduced health risks to the public and industry

Most other mechanical methods used for the removal of old paint like sand and grit blasting, as well as high pressure blasters, have difficulties with waste containment. If the requirement is the removal of many layers of old lead paint, the end result could lead to harmful air-borne particles, soil contamination and finally, water pollution. These methods are suitable only if done in a concealed and controlled environment.

Peel Away comes in a thick paste form that is applied to the surface and covered with a unique laminated plastic cover sheet that seals it during the stripping process.

Benefits:

  • Contributes to the removal of the anti-fouling paint used on boats
  • Manufactured in Australia under licence in accordance with ISO 9000 standards
  • Used for both internal and external areas and removes multiple layers of paint from facades, moulding, rendered walls and brickwork
  • Safe and easy to apply
  • Proven to work on oil, acrylics and some epoxies, especially on acrylic and painted bricks
  • pH neutral product with no harsh solvents or caustic

Using the latest chemistry, Peel Away has produced an innovative and effective product that is safe, bio-degradable and easy to use.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Neutraliser Data Sheet

9.21 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Peel Away References Listing Guide Sheet

18.61 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Peel Away Application Guide

10.45 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Peel Away Risk Assessment Document

42.57 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Peel Away Disposal Data Sheet

14.03 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Peel Away 1 Data Sheet

16.01 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Peel Away 8 Data Sheet

26.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Peel Away Solutions Guide

12.88 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Peel Away Safe Work Method Statement

29.05 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stripping of Wood and Timber Guide Sheet

20.83 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Contractor Guide for Peel Away

114.98 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Peel Away

282.59 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
How to Guide - Applying a test patch

467.01 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
How to Guide - Stripping paint off Fibreglass boats

395.18 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
How to Guide - Peel Away on Plaster Ceiling Sequence

671 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHomebush, NSW

Unit 43 Homebush Business Village 11-21 Underwood Road

02 9746 6733
