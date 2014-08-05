Peel Away: Paint removal system
Last Updated on 05 Aug 2014
Peel Away paint removal system is an ideal material for restoration and renovation applications. Using the Peel Away system to remove lead paint offers a range of environmental benefits which makes it suitable for a wide variety of internal and external use.
Overview
Peel Away paint removal system is an ideal material for restoration and renovation applications. Using the Peel Away system to remove lead paint offers a range of environmental benefits which makes it suitable for a wide variety of internal and external use.
The Peel Away system sees the removal of multiple layers of paint in a single application.
Features:
- Not dust or fumes
- Full containment of lead particles
- Safe and controlled chemical disposal
- Prevention of dangerous air-borne particles going into the atmosphere
- Reduced health risks to the public and industry
Most other mechanical methods used for the removal of old paint like sand and grit blasting, as well as high pressure blasters, have difficulties with waste containment. If the requirement is the removal of many layers of old lead paint, the end result could lead to harmful air-borne particles, soil contamination and finally, water pollution. These methods are suitable only if done in a concealed and controlled environment.
Peel Away comes in a thick paste form that is applied to the surface and covered with a unique laminated plastic cover sheet that seals it during the stripping process.
Benefits:
- Contributes to the removal of the anti-fouling paint used on boats
- Manufactured in Australia under licence in accordance with ISO 9000 standards
- Used for both internal and external areas and removes multiple layers of paint from facades, moulding, rendered walls and brickwork
- Safe and easy to apply
- Proven to work on oil, acrylics and some epoxies, especially on acrylic and painted bricks
- pH neutral product with no harsh solvents or caustic
Using the latest chemistry, Peel Away has produced an innovative and effective product that is safe, bio-degradable and easy to use.
Downloads
Neutraliser Data Sheet
9.21 KB
Peel Away References Listing Guide Sheet
18.61 KB
Peel Away Application Guide
10.45 KB
Peel Away Risk Assessment Document
42.57 KB
Peel Away Disposal Data Sheet
14.03 KB
Peel Away 1 Data Sheet
16.01 KB
Peel Away 8 Data Sheet
26.34 KB
Peel Away Solutions Guide
12.88 KB
Peel Away Safe Work Method Statement
29.05 KB
Stripping of Wood and Timber Guide Sheet
20.83 KB
Contractor Guide for Peel Away
114.98 KB
Peel Away
282.59 KB
How to Guide - Applying a test patch
467.01 KB
How to Guide - Stripping paint off Fibreglass boats
395.18 KB
How to Guide - Peel Away on Plaster Ceiling Sequence
671 KB