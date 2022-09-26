Pedrali: Remind chair
The Remind chair by Pedrali evokes the soft sinuous curves of wooden chairs from the late nineteenth century. The result is an innovative polypropylene armchair, in which element is conceived to ensure total comfort and cosiness.
Overview
Suitable for Indoor and Outdoor Use. Stackable up to 8 chairs high. Polypropylene re-enforced with glass fibers – extremely light but strong.
Perforations in the back can be decorated with “Pixel” dots to create a custom shape.
