Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Business Interiors Logo Icon Black
Business Interiors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Remind Family
Remind Family Cream Green
Remind Family Red Grey
Remind Green Detail
Remind Stackable
Remind Family
Remind Family Cream Green
Remind Family Red Grey
Remind Green Detail
Remind Stackable

Pedrali: Remind chair

Last Updated on 26 Sep 2022

The Remind chair by Pedrali evokes the soft sinuous curves of wooden chairs from the late nineteenth century. The result is an innovative polypropylene armchair, in which element is conceived to ensure total comfort and cosiness.

Overview
Description

The Remind chair by Pedrali evokes the soft sinuous curves of wooden chairs from the late nineteenth century. The result is an innovative polypropylene armchair, in which element is conceived to ensure total comfort and cosiness.

Suitable for Indoor and Outdoor Use. Stackable up to 8 chairs high. Polypropylene re-enforced with glass fibers – extremely light but strong.

Perforations in the back can be decorated with “Pixel” dots to create a custom shape.

Contact
Display AddressMascot, NSW

NSW Office 163 O’Riordan Street

1300 301 110
Display AddressRichlands, QLD

QLD Office Building 4, 301 Orchard Road

1300 301 110
Display AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

VIC Office Dockside Business Park, 111 Turner St

1300 301 110
Display AddressPerth, WA

WA Office 9 Ulm Place

1300 301 110
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap