PEARLBOND RB-10 High Perfomance Binder for Rubber Flooring
PEARLBOND RB-10 is a premium binder specifically developed for self levelling rubber crumb applications. With outstanding flow properties, durability and compatibility with EPDM and SB, it ensures consistent performance in playgrounds, running tracks and safety flooring.
- Designed for self levelling flooring applications
- Excellent compatability with EPDM and SBR
- Liquid at room temperature for ease of handling
- Moisture curing for ease of processing
- Available in pails, drums and IBC pack sizes
Overview
Description
Specifications
Last Updated on 24 Jun 2025
- Type - Modified MDI Binder
- Viscosity - 2,200cps
- Density - 1.12 g/mL
- Packaging - Pails, Drums and IBC
- Storage - 10-30C in sealed containers
- Shelf life - 9 Months
- Application - Self Levelling rubber crumb surfaces
Technical Descriptions
PEARLBOND RB-10 is highly moisture sensitive and should be stored and processed with strict moisture control. However, the material has proven to cope well in high humidity and wet dewy conditions to avoid clumping and dragging.