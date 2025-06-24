Logo
Magazine
|
|
Advertise
Sign Up
Back arrow
Pearl-Australia-Logo
Pearl Polyurethane Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Pearl Polyurethane PEARLBOND RB-10 Swing Under Shade
Pearl Polyurethane PEARLBOND RB-10 Playground
Pearl Polyurethane PEARLBOND RB-10 Swing
Pearl Polyurethane PEARLBOND RB-10 Playground Spinner
Pearl Polyurethane PEARLBOND RB-10 Holds
Pearl Polyurethane PEARLBOND RB-10 Seesaw
Pearl Polyurethane PEARLBOND RB-10 Swing Under Shade
Pearl Polyurethane PEARLBOND RB-10 Playground
Pearl Polyurethane PEARLBOND RB-10 Swing
Pearl Polyurethane PEARLBOND RB-10 Playground Spinner
Pearl Polyurethane PEARLBOND RB-10 Holds
Pearl Polyurethane PEARLBOND RB-10 Seesaw

PEARLBOND RB-10 High Perfomance Binder for Rubber Flooring

PEARLBOND RB-10 is a premium binder specifically developed for self levelling rubber crumb applications. With outstanding flow properties, durability and compatibility with EPDM and SB, it ensures consistent performance in playgrounds, running tracks and safety flooring.

  • Product checkDesigned for self levelling flooring applications
  • Product checkExcellent compatability with EPDM and SBR
  • Product checkLiquid at room temperature for ease of handling
  • Product checkMoisture curing for ease of processing
  • Product checkAvailable in pails, drums and IBC pack sizes
Overview
Description
Specifications

Last Updated on 24 Jun 2025

  • Type - Modified MDI Binder
  • Viscosity - 2,200cps
  • Density - 1.12 g/mL
  • Packaging - Pails, Drums and IBC
  • Storage - 10-30C in sealed containers
  • Shelf life - 9 Months
  • Application - Self Levelling rubber crumb surfaces
Technical Descriptions

PEARLBOND RB-10  is highly moisture sensitive and should be stored and processed with strict moisture control. However, the material has proven to cope well in high humidity and wet dewy conditions to avoid clumping and dragging.

Contact
Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 15/412 St Kilda Rd

0412 480 003
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap