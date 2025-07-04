​Pearlazzo PUR: Attractive, high performance, heavy duty homogeneous floorcovering

Pearlazzo PUR by Polyflor is a durable, low-maintenance commercial flooring available in 24 colors. It features polyurethane reinforcement, UV curing, and eco-friendly materials. Ideal for heavy traffic areas, it offers stylish design, abrasion resistance, and polish-free maintenance.

