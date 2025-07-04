Logo
​Pearlazzo PUR: Attractive, high performance, heavy duty homogeneous floorcovering

Pearlazzo PUR by Polyflor is a durable, low-maintenance commercial flooring available in 24 colors. It features polyurethane reinforcement, UV curing, and eco-friendly materials. Ideal for heavy traffic areas, it offers stylish design, abrasion resistance, and polish-free maintenance.

  • Product checkNon-directional heavy-duty homogeneous flooring
  • Product checkPopular shades with pearlescent flakes
  • Product checkBRE Green Guide certified
  • Product checkLifetime polish-free maintenance
  • Product checkHeavy traffic areas
Specifications

Last Updated on 04 Jul 2025

  • Type of floorcovering: Homogeneous
  • Formats: Sheet
  • Roll sizes: 2m x 20m
  • Gauge: 2.0mm
  • Total weight: 2950 g/m²
  • Finish: PUR
Pearlazzo PUR Brochure

2.25 MB

Download
Pearlazzo GreenTag certificate

177.47 KB

Download
Pearlazzo performance and properties

446.45 KB

Download
Pearlazzo Spec Sheet

336.74 KB

Download
Pearlazzo shades range

523.48 KB

Download
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
