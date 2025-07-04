Pearlazzo PUR: Attractive, high performance, heavy duty homogeneous floorcovering
Pearlazzo PUR by Polyflor is a durable, low-maintenance commercial flooring available in 24 colors. It features polyurethane reinforcement, UV curing, and eco-friendly materials. Ideal for heavy traffic areas, it offers stylish design, abrasion resistance, and polish-free maintenance.
- Non-directional heavy-duty homogeneous flooring
- Popular shades with pearlescent flakes
- BRE Green Guide certified
- Lifetime polish-free maintenance
- Heavy traffic areas
Overview
Description
Specifications
Last Updated on 04 Jul 2025
- Type of floorcovering: Homogeneous
- Formats: Sheet
- Roll sizes: 2m x 20m
- Gauge: 2.0mm
- Total weight: 2950 g/m²
- Finish: PUR