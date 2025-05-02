Pearl Spray Foam: Fire-rated insulation for Australian conditions
Last Updated on 02 May 2025
Pearl Spray Foam is a high-performance, closed-cell polyurethane insulation system designed for superior thermal efficiency and durability. Recently tested and certified to AS/NZS 1530.3:1999, it’s ideal for commercial and residential building applications across Australia.
- Achieved AS/NZS 1530.3:1999 fire testing compliance.
- Outstanding thermal insulation with low thermal conductivity.
- Seamless, airtight application reduces energy loss.
- Closed-cell structure provides excellent moisture resistance.
- Fast application and curing for minimal project disruption.
Overview
Durable, energy-efficient, and now certified to AS/NZS 1530.3:1999 for fire performance
Pearl Spray Foam is a cutting-edge polyurethane spray insulation system tailored for the unique demands of the Australian market. Formulated as a closed-cell foam, it delivers outstanding thermal performance, air sealing, and structural integrity. With its recent certification to AS/NZS 1530.3:1999, it meets Australian fire testing standards for spread of flame and smoke development, making it a safe and efficient option for use in residential, commercial, and industrial settings.
This two-component system is applied on-site using high-pressure spray equipment, creating a seamless insulation layer that adheres to various substrates, including metal, concrete, and timber. Its superior R-values and moisture resistance make it ideal for use in walls, roofs, and under-slab applications. Pearl Spray Foam not only enhances energy efficiency but also contributes to long-term building durability and occupant comfort.
Last Updated on 02 May 2025
- Type: Closed-cell polyurethane spray foam
- Density: [Insert actual density value, e.g., 32 kg/m³]
- Thermal Conductivity: [Insert value, e.g., 0.022 W/m·K]
- Compressive Strength: [Insert value, e.g., >200 kPa]
- Fire Rating: AS/NZS 1530.3:1999 compliant
- Application Method: Two-component high-pressure spray
AS/NZS 1530.3:1999 certified
Closed-cell foam with high compressive strength
Suitable for retrofits and new builds
Compatible with a range of substrates
Available in various densities for custom applications