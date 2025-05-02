Logo
Pearl-Polyurethane-Australia-Spray-Foam-Square
|

Pearl Spray Foam: Fire-rated insulation for Australian conditions

Last Updated on 02 May 2025

Pearl Spray Foam is a high-performance, closed-cell polyurethane insulation system designed for superior thermal efficiency and durability. Recently tested and certified to AS/NZS 1530.3:1999, it’s ideal for commercial and residential building applications across Australia.

  • Product checkAchieved AS/NZS 1530.3:1999 fire testing compliance.
  • Product checkOutstanding thermal insulation with low thermal conductivity.
  • Product checkSeamless, airtight application reduces energy loss.
  • Product checkClosed-cell structure provides excellent moisture resistance.
  • Product checkFast application and curing for minimal project disruption.
Overview
Description

Durable, energy-efficient, and now certified to AS/NZS 1530.3:1999 for fire performance

Pearl Spray Foam is a cutting-edge polyurethane spray insulation system tailored for the unique demands of the Australian market. Formulated as a closed-cell foam, it delivers outstanding thermal performance, air sealing, and structural integrity. With its recent certification to AS/NZS 1530.3:1999, it meets Australian fire testing standards for spread of flame and smoke development, making it a safe and efficient option for use in residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

This two-component system is applied on-site using high-pressure spray equipment, creating a seamless insulation layer that adheres to various substrates, including metal, concrete, and timber. Its superior R-values and moisture resistance make it ideal for use in walls, roofs, and under-slab applications. Pearl Spray Foam not only enhances energy efficiency but also contributes to long-term building durability and occupant comfort.

Specifications

  • Type: Closed-cell polyurethane spray foam
  • Density: [Insert actual density value, e.g., 32 kg/m³]
  • Thermal Conductivity: [Insert value, e.g., 0.022 W/m·K]
  • Compressive Strength: [Insert value, e.g., >200 kPa]
  • Fire Rating: AS/NZS 1530.3:1999 compliant
  • Application Method: Two-component high-pressure spray
Technical Information

  • AS/NZS 1530.3:1999 certified

  • Closed-cell foam with high compressive strength

  • Suitable for retrofits and new builds

  • Compatible with a range of substrates

  • Available in various densities for custom applications

Contact
Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 15/412 St Kilda Rd

0412 480 003
