Pearl Spray Foam: Fire-rated insulation for Australian conditions

Durable, energy-efficient, and now certified to AS/NZS 1530.3:1999 for fire performance

Pearl Spray Foam is a cutting-edge polyurethane spray insulation system tailored for the unique demands of the Australian market. Formulated as a closed-cell foam, it delivers outstanding thermal performance, air sealing, and structural integrity. With its recent certification to AS/NZS 1530.3:1999, it meets Australian fire testing standards for spread of flame and smoke development, making it a safe and efficient option for use in residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

This two-component system is applied on-site using high-pressure spray equipment, creating a seamless insulation layer that adheres to various substrates, including metal, concrete, and timber. Its superior R-values and moisture resistance make it ideal for use in walls, roofs, and under-slab applications. Pearl Spray Foam not only enhances energy efficiency but also contributes to long-term building durability and occupant comfort.