Sandstone paving is a method of surfacing outdoor areas, such as patios, pools, driveways, pathways, and garden areas, using natural sandstone slabs or tiles to create durable and visually appealing flooring.

With natural slip-resistance and great thermal qualities, this natural stone material is the preferred material for paving and flooring. Australian sandstone is the ideal choice for paving and coping around pool areas as there is no need to worry about burning your feet in the summer or slipping in winter.

“Standard” sizes include (but are not restricted to): 600 x 300 / 600 x 400 / 400 x 400 / 800 x 400 / 1000 x 500

Standard thickness of pavers:

30mm (suitable for concrete substrate) - max. recommended size 800 x 400

40mm (suitable for concrete substrate)

50mm (suitable for compressed sand substrate - light foot traffic only)

75mm (suitable for compressed sand substrate - light vehicle traffic)



Australian sandstone can be customised in size, colour and thickness making it an ideal choice for paving that will continue to add value to your property.