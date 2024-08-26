Logo
Gosford Quarries Inspired Exteriors Terrigal Project Sunken Fireplace
Gosford Quarries Light Brown Sawn Paving
Gosford Quarries Paving Inspired Exteriors Terrigal Project Backyart
Gosford Quarries Paving Inspired Exteriors Terrigal Project Step Stones
Gosford Quarries Paving Pool Melbourne
Gosford Quarries Paving White Pool
Gosford Quarries Peterson House Paving
Gosford Quarries Sawn Paving Pool Medium Brown Stepping Stones
||

Paving

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2024

Sandstone paving is a method of surfacing outdoor areas, such as patios, pools, driveways, pathways, and garden areas, using natural sandstone slabs or tiles to create durable and visually appealing flooring. With natural slip-resistance and great thermal qualities, this natural stone material is the preferred material for paving and flooring.

Overview
Description

Sandstone paving is a method of surfacing outdoor areas, such as patios, pools, driveways, pathways, and garden areas, using natural sandstone slabs or tiles to create durable and visually appealing flooring.

With natural slip-resistance and great thermal qualities, this natural stone material is the preferred material for paving and flooring. Australian sandstone is the ideal choice for paving and coping around pool areas as there is no need to worry about burning your feet in the summer or slipping in winter.

“Standard” sizes include (but are not restricted to): 600 x 300 / 600 x 400 / 400 x 400 / 800 x 400 / 1000 x 500

Standard thickness of pavers:

  • 30mm (suitable for concrete substrate) - max. recommended size 800 x 400
  • 40mm (suitable for concrete substrate)
  • 50mm (suitable for compressed sand substrate - light foot traffic only)
  • 75mm (suitable for compressed sand substrate - light vehicle traffic)

Australian sandstone can be customised in size, colour and thickness making it an ideal choice for paving that will continue to add value to your property.

Contact
Office AddressSomersby, NSW

70 Quarry Rd

(02) 4340 3000
Office AddressTerrey Hills, NSW

301 Mona Vale Road,

(02) 8585 8282
Office AddressBeaudesert, QLD

1812 Beaudesert-Boonah Road

(03) 9558 2283
