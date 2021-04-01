Passive fire systems

The low profile pipe collars are designed to be installed in concrete, brick or masonry fire rated walls and floors, and fire rated plasterboard walls. The Allproof pipe collars consist of intumescent material encased in a steel surround with fixing tabs. The advanced intumescent technology allows Allproof to achieve a very low profile height of only 27mm for the 25-80mm pipe collars. This innovative product allows for an easy retro fit application, reduces space required around penetrations and has a wide range of testing completed through accredited laboratories.