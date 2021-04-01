Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Allproof
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Allproof Passive Fire System Fire Collars Installed
Allproof Passive Fire Systems Cast In Fire Collars
Allproof Passive Fire Systems CIFCL Install Render
Allproof Passive Fire Systems Fire Collar Product Image
Allproof Passive Fire Systems Fire Collars
Allproof Passive Fire Systems Installed
Allproof Passive Fire Systems Installed Underside of Slab
Allproof Passive Fire Systems Plasterboard Wall Install
Allproof Passive Fire System Fire Collars Installed
Allproof Passive Fire Systems Cast In Fire Collars
Allproof Passive Fire Systems CIFCL Install Render
Allproof Passive Fire Systems Fire Collar Product Image
Allproof Passive Fire Systems Fire Collars
Allproof Passive Fire Systems Installed
Allproof Passive Fire Systems Installed Underside of Slab
Allproof Passive Fire Systems Plasterboard Wall Install

Passive fire systems

Last Updated on 01 Apr 2021

The low profile pipe collars are designed to be installed in concrete, brick or masonry fire rated walls and floors, and fire rated plasterboard walls. The Allproof pipe collars consist of intumescent material encased in a steel surround with fixing tabs.

Overview
Description

The low profile pipe collars are designed to be installed in concrete, brick or masonry fire rated walls and floors, and fire rated plasterboard walls. The Allproof pipe collars consist of intumescent material encased in a steel surround with fixing tabs. The advanced intumescent technology allows Allproof to achieve a very low profile height of only 27mm for the 25-80mm pipe collars. This innovative product allows for an easy retro fit application, reduces space required around penetrations and has a wide range of testing completed through accredited laboratories.

Contact
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/21 Deakin Street

+61 7 3881 1219
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Melbourne Office 107 East Derrimut Crescent

+61 3 9394 1883
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap