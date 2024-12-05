The PasSec is an advanced automated anti-return gate designed to manage passenger flow efficiently and securely in high-traffic transit environments, primarily airports. Its purpose-built design ensures unidirectional passage, preventing unauthorised reverse entry between airside and landside or secured areas.

The PasSec incorporates two double doors between an interlock corridor fitted with advanced detection technology such as 3D cameras and PIR sensors which prevent unauthorised movement such as returning back through the corridor. The gate features operational flexibility with configurable operation modes and maintenance modes, and customisable options such as RGB lighting and various passage lengths and widths.

With a passage rate of up to 100 people per minute, the PasSec optimises throughput without compromising on security. The fast-closing barriers secure a site further whilst alarms throughout the corridor will sound upon triggers such as wrong way movement or obstructions to ensure security is upheld.