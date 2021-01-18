Wideline’s stylish Paragon range delivers architectural elegance and advanced design versatility so you can create a bigger picture. The Paragon range has a robust 100mm main frame allowing for larger panels and expanses of glass so you can make the most of your view.

Paragon’s advanced design means you can create doors up to three meters high. Most products accommodate glazing options up to 24mm allowing for larger expanses of glass without impacting on your energy rating.

Whether you are looking for an architectural finishing touch to your home or a robust product for a commercial project, the Paragon range will deliver.

Designs are adaptable for projects that need solutions for bushfire zones, extreme weather conditions, noise control and energy efficiency.

Window products available in the Paragon range:

Awning Window

Bi-fold Window

Casement Window

Double-Hung Window

Gas Strut Window

Louvre Window

Sashless Window

Sliding Window

Fixed Panel Window

Door products available in the Paragon range:

Bi-Fold Door

Entry Door

Hinged Door

Sliding Door

Sliding Stacking Door

Cavity Sliding Door



Revit and CAD files available by request.