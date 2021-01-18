Logo
Paragon Residential Curved Exterior Swimming Pool
Paragon Residential Exterior Facade Night
Paragon Residential Exterior Swimming Pool
Paragon Residential Garden Decking Kitchen
Wideline Paragon Bondi Balcony
Wideline Paragon Kingsford Backyard
Wideline Paragon Kingsford Front View
Wideline Paragon Kingsford Livingroom
Paragon

Last Updated on 18 Jan 2021

Wideline’s stylish Paragon range delivers architectural elegance and advanced design versatility so you can create a bigger picture. The Paragon range has a robust 100mm main frame allowing for larger panels and expanses of glass so you can make the most of your view.

Overview
Description

Wideline’s stylish Paragon range delivers architectural elegance and advanced design versatility so you can create a bigger picture. The Paragon range has a robust 100mm main frame allowing for larger panels and expanses of glass so you can make the most of your view.

Paragon’s advanced design means you can create doors up to three meters high. Most products accommodate glazing options up to 24mm allowing for larger expanses of glass without impacting on your energy rating.

Whether you are looking for an architectural finishing touch to your home or a robust product for a commercial project, the Paragon range will deliver.

Designs are adaptable for projects that need solutions for bushfire zones, extreme weather conditions, noise control and energy efficiency.

Window products available in the Paragon range:

  • Awning Window
  • Bi-fold Window
  • Casement Window
  • Double-Hung Window
  • Gas Strut Window
  • Louvre Window
  • Sashless Window
  • Sliding Window
  • Fixed Panel Window

Door products available in the Paragon range:

  • Bi-Fold Door
  • Entry Door
  • Hinged Door
  • Sliding Door
  • Sliding Stacking Door
  • Cavity Sliding Door

Revit and CAD files available by request.

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

Wideline 1/593 Botany Rd, Roseberry

1300 943 354
