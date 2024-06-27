Logo
Panasonic CO2 hot water heat pump

Last Updated on 27 Jun 2024

The Panasonic CO2 Heat Pump is up to five times more efficient than gas or traditional electric heating and can quickly and safely heat water up to 80 degrees Celsius, making it suitable for both residential and commercial use. The refrigerant it uses has a low global warming potential (GWP).

Description

The heat pump uses a heat exchanger to collect heat from the air outside to use as energy for the refrigerant and transfers energy from the hot refrigerant into water to produce hot water. The Panasonic product has an industry leading Coefficient of Performance (COP) of 6.1. This means that for every unit of electrical energy used, 6.1 units of heating energy is produced, resulting in reduced CO2 emissions compared to conventional water heating via electricity or natural gas.

Belrose, NSW

Austlink Corporate Park 1 Garigal Rd

132 600
