Pӧlkky Giant: Timber engineered for Australia’s outdoors

Pӧlkky Giant is the natural alternative to traditional solid timber for use in weather exposed situations. It is ideal for use in any commercial or domestic construction. Pӧlkky brand products are engineered to last a lifetime.

Pӧlkky Giant posts and beams are glue-laminated timber sections engineered from premium Nordic Redwood and treated with non-toxic waterborne solutions to protect against fungal and insect attack preventing rot. Advanced timber engineering processes are quickly replacing solid timber, resolving many of their inherent issues; consistency, stability, engineered strength rating, availability of large sizes and long lengths.

Features and benefits: