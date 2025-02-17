Pӧlkky Giant: Timber engineered for Australia’s outdoors
Last Updated on 17 Feb 2025
Pӧlkky Giant is the natural alternative to traditional solid timber for use in weather exposed situations. It is ideal for use in any commercial or domestic construction. Pӧlkky brand products are engineered to last a lifetime. Pӧlkky Giant posts and beams are glue-laminated timber sections engineered from premium Nordic Redwood.
Overview
Pӧlkky Giant is the natural alternative to traditional solid timber for use in weather exposed situations. It is ideal for use in any commercial or domestic construction. Pӧlkky brand products are engineered to last a lifetime.
Pӧlkky Giant posts and beams are glue-laminated timber sections engineered from premium Nordic Redwood and treated with non-toxic waterborne solutions to protect against fungal and insect attack preventing rot. Advanced timber engineering processes are quickly replacing solid timber, resolving many of their inherent issues; consistency, stability, engineered strength rating, availability of large sizes and long lengths.
Features and benefits:
- High pressure waterborne impregnation of the protective solution delivers protection deep inside the timber with no toxic emissions;
- Made in Finland from premium Nordic Redwood one of the world most prized timbers featuring fine grain mature logs and owned and managed sustainably by Finnish private citizen forest owners;
- Engineered Glulam features consistent straightness and strength to achieve large sections and spans for posts and beams with a strength to weight ratio close to steel;
- An alternative to LVL or where there is a risk of exposure to the elements
- Large section glulam can be suitable in combustible or fire prone areas. Glulam retains its structural integrity once the fire source is extinguished;
- Aesthetically pleasing materials provide scope and design flexibility for any structure;
- Low carbon and highly sustainable credentials
- Developed for Australia by Wright Forest Products who are experts in the field of timber treatments for softwoods over generations.
Downloads
Contact
Wright Forest PO Box PO Box 6151800 102 045
Wright Forest 375 Wests Road(03) 9741 5633